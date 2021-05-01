60-year-old Center man killed in pedestrian hit-and-run-wreck near Nacogdoches

NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A 60-year-old man was killed after he was hit by a car that did not stop on State Highway 7 two miles east of Nacogdoches.

At about 1:25 a.m. Saturday, Charles Chandler, of Center, was struck while he was in the westbound lanes of SH 7 and died at the scene, Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office said.

Investigators with Lufkin DPS said the driver who struck Chandler did not stop and drove away.

Investigators believe that vehicle involved is an older model of a Cadillac or a Buick passenger car.

Law officials and investigators are requested that anyone with any information in regards to the crash, contact local law enforcement of Lufkin DPS Communications at 936-699-7340.