TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A house in Tyler caught on fire leading to one person being injured Wednesday afternoon, according to officials

Tyler firefighters responded to the house fire in the 3300 block of Shady Trail Drive.

According to officials, a man in his 60s was inside his home when firefighters arrived and once they were able to get him out of the home, they reportedly performed CPR on him.

He was then taken to a local hospital to treat the significant burns he suffered while in the home.

The name of the individual was not released at this time.

The fire is now under control and three firetrucks and one ladder truck were on the scene.

KETK will update this post when more information becomes available.