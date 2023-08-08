SMITH COUNTY , Texas (KETK) – A 60-year-old man who was reported missing Monday night was found dead early Tuesday morning, according to the Smith County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials said Gilbert Lay was reported missing by a family member around midnight who said he was last seen over 24 hours earlier. When deputies responded to CR 3140 near Tyler State Park about a missing person they were also told Lay is legally blind and walks with a cane.

Lay was reported to have his dog with him, and officials said he had walked to the Tyler State Park in the past.

He was found around 5:30 a.m. Tuesday morning in a field about 100 yards from his house, according to authorities, and Lay’s dog was found alive near him.

“This death investigation is ongoing and more details will be released as they become available,” officials said.