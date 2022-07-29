CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – On Thursday evening, in the 2nd Judicial District Court of Cherokee County, Rojelio Barboza was convicted of continuous sexual assault of a child.

A press release stated the evidence included testimony of three child victims that Barboza sexually assaulted. The jury convicted Barboza after approximately three hours of deliberation.

The defendant chose the jury to assess his punishment. A jury reached a verdict and recommended a sentence of 60 years after approximately one hour of deliberation.

Honorable Judge Chris Day sentenced the defendant to 60 years in prison without the possibility of parole.