JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KETK) — The Jacksonville Rodeo Association kicked off the 60th annual Tops in Texas Rodeo and this year came with some changes in the arena. Renovations at this arena this year include replacements of wooden seats with metal bleachers just in time for the rodeo.

Rodeo officials say the renovations at the arena totaled about $25,000 this year which paid for half the new bleachers.

Other than the rodeo, events also include Miss Rodeo Jacksonville Contest and a concert by Cody Wayne.

“We are tickled to death. Marcus let us down a little bit with the weather, it’s a little hot but come on out, it’s great! We have great family entertainment and tonight is free night,” said President of Rodeo Association, Byron Underwood.

The Jacksonville Rodeo brings in nationally ranked talent and is scheduled to run until Saturday night.

“I have been here for years, so I hope to expect a lot of people tonight. We have a lot of queen contestants here. Queens, teens and some little princesses here so I hope everyone just enjoys themselves!” said Tops in Texas Miss Rodeo Queen of 2021, Meagan Hodge.

Fresh paint and other renovation around the arena are still underway. For tickets to the Jacksonville Rodeo, go here.