HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — A 61-year-old man is dead and a 67-year-old woman is critically injured after a wreck with an 18-wheeler on Friday morning.

According to a DPS report, at around 10:17 a.m. on Friday, troopers responded to a call about a two-vehicle fatal wreck at the intersection of FM 753 and FM 59, approximately 4.4 miles southwest of Athens.

A preliminary investigation indicated that 61-year-old Christopher Spencer, of Tyler, and 67-year-old Robin Sphaler, of Teague, were traveling westbound on FM753 in a 2014 Chevrolet van approaching an intersection. At the same time, a Freightliner truck tractor that was towing a dump semi trailer was traveling southbound on FM 59, approaching the same intersection.

When Spencer, who was driving the Chevy, reportedly failed to yield the right of way at a stop sign, the Freightliner struck the van on the right side, sending both vehicles off the roadway into a ditch, through a barbed wire fence and into a pasture.

Spencer was pronounced dead at the scene and was taken to Hannigan Smith Funeral Home in Athens, while Sphaler, his passenger, was taken to UT Health Tyler with life-threatening injuries. The driver of the Freightliner, who was identified as 46-year-old Felix Rojas of Murchison, was checked and released by EMS at the scene.