JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KETK) – The 61st “Tops in Texas” rodeo opened to the public in Jacksonville on Thursday. Their opening night was special to the community because it was free admission.

61 years of ‘lifetime entertainment’ is how the founder of the rodeo, Charles Dickerson, describes the event.

“It’s been a great undertaking ever since and we’ve seen top entertainers,” said Dickerson.

Each year, the rodeo has its staple events, like bareback riding, steer wrestling and muttin’ bustin’.

“We have lots of good food and a funny clown. John Harrison is our clown and we have bull fighters, bull riding, everyone loves bull riding,” said Byron Underwood, rodeo president.

Community members of all ages participate and mark their calendars for what they call and “ intense rodeo.”

“Every community has something that’s come and gone, but a pro rodeo that’s been here for 61 years we want to continue. Our community love it and support it and we thank everyone sponsor we have,” said Underwood.

Dickerson says what bring him back are the friendships made every year.

“They come back around, hug my neck, glad to see me, call me by name and I love everyone of them. You really learn how to love people and I have learned that,” said Dickerson.

An East Texas event weekend that’s hoping to continue for 61 more years.

The rodeo is a three day event. It ends Saturday May 13th, rain or shine they will start at 7pm sharp.

For more information visit Tops In Texas PRCA Rodeo (topsintexasrodeo.com) online.