65-year-old killed in 3-vehicle crash in Wood County

WOOD COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – One person was killed in a three-vehicle crash on Tuesday afternoon at 2:56 p.m. 3.5 miles southeast of Alba in Wood County.

Winfred Wayne Going, 65, of Mineola, was traveling southeast on US-69 and according to the preliminary report, was approaching stopped traffic due to an active construction zone.

According to officials, Going failed to control his speed and struck the towed trailer of an 18-wheeler. The 18-wheeler then struck the rear end of a Ford f-150 in front of them.

Going was pronounced dead at the scene and was taken to Beaty Funeral Home in Mineola.

Kerry Durrell Taylor, 34, of McComb, Mississippi, driving the 18-wheeler, did not show any injuries.

Brian Edward Harris, 61, of Mineola, the driver of the Ford, also did not show any injuries.