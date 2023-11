ANDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A bicyclist is dead after a crash with a truck early Tuesday morning in Anderson County.

According to preliminary report from DPS, the bicycle was stationary in the eastbound lane of US 175 when it was struck by a 2001 Ford F-150 traveling west on the road.

Bicyclist Russell Warrington, 67 of Frankston, was pronounced dead at the scene, and the driver of the truck was not reported to be injured in the crash.

The investigation is ongoing.