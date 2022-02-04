CHIRENO, Texas (KETK) — A senior citizen was killed Thursday after an auto-pedestrian crash in Nacogdoches County, near Chireno.

Texas DPS reported that the crash occurred on Highway 21 at approximately 6:25 p.m. when a pedestrian was assisting with a disabled Jeep SUV in the westbound lane. That’s when the driver of a Chevrolet passenger car, who was traveling in the same lane, took evasive action to avoid hitting the vehicle. However, he struck the pedestrian.

The driver of the Chevrolet was identified as 20-year-old Jessie Jacobs of Nacogdoches and was taken to Nacogdoches Memorial Hospital for treatment.

The victim was identified as 68-year-old James Curtis Henry of Shelbyville and was also taken to Nacogdoches Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead by medical staff.

Police say that the investigation into the incident is still ongoing and have offered no further information at this time.