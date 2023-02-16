NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – One person is dead and another was arrested on drunk driving charges Wednesday night in Nacogdoches after a three-car fatal crash in the 2800 block of NE Stallings.

According to Nacogdoches Police, four people were hospitalized after a Ford F-150 failed to slow his speed, and struck the back of a Jeep causing it to strike the back off another car that went off the roadway.

The driver of the Ford F-150, who was identified as Jerry Chandler, 49 of Nacogdoches, was determined to not be injured from the accident and was arrested after officials said he was found to be intoxicated.

The driver of the Jeep, Griceldo Garcia, 69 of Nacogdoches, his wife and their 9-year-old grandson were all seriously injured and taken to the Memorial Hospital where Griceldo was later pronounced dead.

Nacogdoches Police said the grandson was later flown to Dallas, and is believed to be in stable condition. The driver of the second car and a 5-year-old passenger were determined to have minor injuries.

Chandler is being held in the Nacogdoches County Jail on charges of intoxication assault and intoxication manslaughter.

Personnel from the Nacogdoches Police Department Traffic Division, Criminal Investigations Division and Special Operations Division assisted in the investigation.