LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – A sixth woman was arrested for injury to a child for events that took place while she was employed at a Longview ISD elementary school.

Cynthia Talley, 56, was arrested on Wednesday and has been indicted for seven counts of causing bodily injury to a child. She has also been indicted for one count of unlawful restraint of a minor.

Talley posted a combined bail of $20,000 for all eight of her charges, and was released the same day.

All six of the women were indicted in late June after an investigation into the mistreatment of students at J.L. Everhart Elementary.