TYLER, Texas (KETK) – 7 Brew coffee in Tyler will be offering free drinks to patrons on Saturday as a part of the company’s “Community Day.”

The drive-thru coffee shop, located at 101 Cambridge Road, is asking for those who come to “get to know our new Tyler 7 Brew location a little better.”

“‘Tis the season for free drinks,” the company said in an announcement.

7 Brew offers an array of coffee beverages, energy drinks, Italian sodas, teas and more.