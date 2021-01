TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The wait is finally over in Tyler.

7-Eleven is now officially open as their first gas station at the intersection of South Broadway Ave. and Loop 323 opened on Wednesday.

The iconic convenience store is located where the old TGI Friday’s used to be.

This is part of a push to bring 7-Eleven back to East Texas. The location is the first to open after construction began less than one year ago.