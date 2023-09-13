LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – A seven and a half foot alligator received a surprise visit Tuesday night.

It remained in Jones Lake for nearly a month before city officials decided to remove it. They were concerned that the alligator did not appear to fear humans as it had approached the lakeshore and nearby walking trails.

A trapper was contacted after Texas Parks & Wildlife recommended to relocate the reptile. It reportedly took three attempts to capture it.

The lake and Ellen Trout Lake are no strangers to large alligators as they occasionally come from the Angelina River through small creeks.

Spotting of large alligators at city parks can be reported to Lufkin Parks & Recreation during business hours at 936-633-0250. For aggressive alligators, call 911.