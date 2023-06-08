SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — Seven people were injured in a two-vehicle wreck Thursday evening.

The crash happened at the intersection of County Road 24 and Highway 31, east of Tyler. Officials say it occurred after one vehicle made a U-turn on Highway 31.

One lane of traffic was temporarily blocked following the crash. According to officials, several people were hospitalized due to their injuries.

This is a developing story. KETK News will continue to provide updates as more information comes available.