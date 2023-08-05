GUN BARREL CITY, Texas (KETK) – The Gun Barrel City Fire Department said that 7 people were injured in a three vehicle crash that happened around 2:45 p.m. on Saturday in the 300 block of East Main Street.

The crash involved two pickup trucks and a third vehicle, officials said. The driver of a white Ford pickup truck was trapped inside the vehicle because of the impact’s force and Gun Barrel City Fire Department said they had to use the Hurst Jaws of Life Rescue Tools to get them out.

Photo courtesy of Gun Barrel City Fire Department

The driver was taken by UT Health Air to a hospital in Tyler and three UT Health EMS ambulances took six additional patients to local hospitals, according to Gun Barrel City FD.

Officials added that East Main Street was closed off by the Gun Barrel City Police Department for about an hour.