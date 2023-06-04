TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Ben Moore, owner of Moore Custom Homes, has been a part of the Parade of Homes for 2 years and said he loves it.

“It’s the 70th anniversary of the Parade of Homes and so it’s just, it’s special, to get to be a part of it, I grew up going to the Parade of Homes with my family,” said Ben Moore, owner of Moore Custom Homes.

Alone with other builders like Clinton Neely, they get to showcase newly constructed homes with the latest technology and trends in home design.

“It’s been a steady flow, times flown by, we have had people coming in and out the doors nonstop,” said Clinton Neely, owner of Neely Construction.

It’s all a part of the Tyler Area Builders Association and it’s done every year.

“It’s our best marketing that we have, people get to walk through, touch, feel our product and kind of see how we do things,” said Curtis Clader, owner of Clader Homes.

Community members get to tour the inside of the homes and get inspiration for their own builds.

“The house is an extension of a person or a family,” said Clader.

Curtis Clader has been a part of the Parade of Homes for 8 years and just like Neely, he loves meeting the people who stop by.

“Seeing people, letting them see what we do, what our company represents, and everything, meeting people is just always been a very, very great opportunity for our business and everybody else a part of TABA,” said Neely.

“Excited to be able to showcase some of our work and the work of our subcontractors and vendors, suppliers and all the hard work that they do as well,” said Moore.

Tours of the homes run through June 11th and tickets are just $15 for adults and $5 for children. A portion of the proceeds will benefit local non-profits and schools.