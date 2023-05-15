BOWIE COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A 71-year-old woman is dead and two people are injured after a Friday morning crash on Highway 82 near DeKalb.

According to DPS, a 2014 Chevrolet Silverado was traveling east on the highway around 10 a.m. when the car “entered the westbound lane” and struck a 2019 Dodge Ram towing a trailer.

The driver of the Silverado, identified as Linda Higgins, 71 of DeKalb, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver and passenger of the Dodge Ram were taken to hospital with non-incapacitating injuries for treatment.