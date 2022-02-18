MARSHALL, Texas (KETK) – A 71-year-old Marshall man was killed Thursday night after being hit by a car, according to local police.

The statement read that around 6:30 p.m. a driver called 911 to tell them he had just hit a pedestrian.

The man was driving westbound on West Grand Avenue near the intersection with Gaber St. when he hit 71-year-old Arturo Vargus.

Marshall police and paramedics arrived shortly after the call and found Vargus laying in the roadway. There was also a pickup truck with “significant front-end damage.”

Vargus died at the scene of the crash.

Marshall officials said there was no evidence that the driver was impaired and at this time no charges have been filed.

The investigation is ongoing, according to Marshall officials.

“The men and women of the Marshall Police Department are heartbroken for the family and friends of Mr. Vargus, and extend our sympathies to them all,” said the Marshall Police Department in a statement.