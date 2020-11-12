71-year-old woman previously missing from Lufkin, found

UPDATE: (5:17 P.M.) According to officials Marshall has been found.

LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – A 71-year-old woman named Luenell Marshall, from Zavalla, went missing after she walked away from the Woodland Heights Medical Center in Lufkin at around 3 p.m.

Marshall was last seen wearing a black shirt and black pants with flowers. She was also carrying a blue jacket.

According to officials, someone reported seeing her off of South John Redditt Drive near the Lunch Box.

Officers are in the area around Pershing Avenue searching for her now.

If you see her, please contact 936-633-0356.

This disappearance was not issued as a Silver Alert. The following five criteria must be met to activate the Texas State Silver Alert Network: