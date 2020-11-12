71-year-old woman previously missing from Lufkin, found

UPDATE: (5:17 P.M.) According to officials Marshall has been found.
LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – A 71-year-old woman named Luenell Marshall, from Zavalla, went missing after she walked away from the Woodland Heights Medical Center in Lufkin at around 3 p.m.
Marshall was last seen wearing a black shirt and black pants with flowers. She was also carrying a blue jacket.
According to officials, someone reported seeing her off of South John Redditt Drive near the Lunch Box.
Officers are in the area around Pershing Avenue searching for her now.
If you see her, please contact 936-633-0356.
This disappearance was not issued as a Silver Alert. The following five criteria must be met to activate the Texas State Silver Alert Network:
- The missing person is 65 years of age or older.
- The senior citizen has a diagnosed impaired mental condition, and the senior citizen’s disappearance poses a credible threat to the senior citizen’s health and safety. Family or legal guardian of the missing senior citizen must provide documentation from a medical or mental health professional of the senior citizen’s condition.
- It is confirmed that an investigation has taken place verifying that the senior citizen’s disappearance is due to his/her impaired mental condition, and alternative reasons for the senior citizen’s disappearance have been ruled out.
- The Silver Alert request is within 72 hours of the senior citizen’s disappearance.
- There is sufficient information available to disseminate to the public that could assist in locating the senior citizen. Highway signs will be activated only if accurate vehicle information is available AND it is confirmed that the senior citizen was driving the vehicle at the time of the disappearance.