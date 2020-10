HUNTINGTON, Texas (KETK) – Huntington ISD announced on Tuesday that there were issues with some ballots.

According the school district, some of the ballots do not have the school board and bond information on them.

In a comment on their original post they were updated and told the Precinct 11B did not have Huntington Bond of board election information on the ballot.

The total number of votes impacted are 72.

Huntington ISD said that the county and secretary of state has been contacted.