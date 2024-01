LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – A 72-year-old man is missing out of Longview and police are asking for help to find him.

Howard Carter Sr. reportedly walked away from his residence in south Longview. He is described as weighing 140 lbs, 5’7″ tall, with gray hair and a gray beard. Police shared an image of him here.

Anyone with information on Carter’s whereabouts is asked to call the Longview Police Department at 903-237-1110.