72-year-old woman dies in one-vehicle crash in Gregg County

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A 72-year-old woman died in a one-vehicle crash on Saturday morning one mile west of the city of Kilgore in Gregg County.

The 72-year-old woman was identified as Garline Hillhouse, of Kilgore.

Around 8:50 a.m., DPS Troopers responded to the crash on County Road 3567. Investigators determined that Hillhouse was driving south down the road when she went off the roadway, struck guardrail and vaulted over it landing partially in a creek.

Hillhouse was pronounced at the scene by Judge Robby Cox and was taken to Rader Funeral Home in Kilgore.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51