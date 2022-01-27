UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A man was arrested in connection to several trailer thefts in East Texas.

Thomas Robertson Jr. was arrested on Jan. 17 and charged with two counts of theft.

On Jan. 5, three trailers were stolen from a recreational lease on Hollyhock Trail. The trailers are valued at approximately $28,000, $26,000 and $18,000. One trailer from this theft was recovered.

Stolen trailers out of Titus County and Marion County were also recovered over the course of the investigation at the same property.

One count of theft was for the trailers from Upshur County and one count for the trailer from Titus County.

Robertson has since been bonded out of jail, and the investigation is ongoing.