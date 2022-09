VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A 73-year-old Canton man was killed after crashing into a metal pipe fence on Sept. 24, said DPS.

The wreck happened around 5:50 p.m. on FM 1255 about one mile east of Canton. Stephen Smith was pronounced dead on Wednesday.

The man was driving a 2009 Chevrolet Equinox. DPS said the car was heading east on FM1255, then it left the roadway and crashed into metal pipe fence.