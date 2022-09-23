LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) — One woman is dead after a crash at the intersection of North Timberland Drive at Atkinson Drive in Lufkin on Thursday around 12:39 p.m., according to Lufkin officials.

74-year-old Lucy Geishaker of Lufkin died at a Lufkin-area hospital following the wreck, officials said.

According to a release, Geishaker was a passenger in a 1996 Saturn sedan driven by Hunter Lackey, 40, of Lufkin. Lackey was driving westbound on Atkinson Drive when officials said he ran the red light “due to faulty brakes,” according to what officers say he told them at the scene.

Lackey’s vehicle collided with a 2022 Kia Sorento that was traveling northbound.

The driver of the Kia was also taken to the hospital with injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening, officials said.

According to a release, Lackey was not injured in the crash but was cited for having no insurance and disregarding a traffic control device.