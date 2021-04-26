74-year-old Longview man identified as pilot in fatal Rusk County plane crash

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Officials identified the pilot who died in the single-engine plane crash in Rusk County.

Officials identified the man was 74-year-old William James Weatherspoon, of Longview, who crashed his plane between Tatum and Easton on County Road 2194 on April 19, Monday afternoon.

First responders received a call about the incident around 2:20 p.m. on April 19. According to the Rusk County Office of Emergency Management, Weatherspoon took the plane out for a maintenance flight.

Several sheriff’s units, Highway Patrol, and VFD units arrived on scene. The crash site fire was extinguished and the scene was closed off until the Federal Aviation Administration could arrive.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

April 29 2021 07:00 pm

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51