74-year-old Longview man identified as pilot in fatal Rusk County plane crash

RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Officials identified the pilot who died in the single-engine plane crash in Rusk County.

Officials identified the man was 74-year-old William James Weatherspoon, of Longview, who crashed his plane between Tatum and Easton on County Road 2194 on April 19, Monday afternoon.

First responders received a call about the incident around 2:20 p.m. on April 19. According to the Rusk County Office of Emergency Management, Weatherspoon took the plane out for a maintenance flight.

Several sheriff’s units, Highway Patrol, and VFD units arrived on scene. The crash site fire was extinguished and the scene was closed off until the Federal Aviation Administration could arrive.