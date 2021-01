LIVINGSTON, Texas (KETK) – A 74-year-old man by the name of Herbert Haines went missing from the Livingston area and was last seen on 1605 W. Church Street on Jan. 7 around 7:30 p.m.

Haines has brown eyes, brown hair, weighs around 155 pounds and is 5’5″.

He was seen in a red 2008 Chevrolet HHR with a Texas license plate reading: KCH3051.

If you have seen him contact (936) 327-6810 to report information to the Polk County Sheriff’s office.