TRINITY COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Authorities are searching for a 74-year-old Trinity County man who was last seen Tuesday afternoon.

According to Trinity County Sheriff Woody Wallace, Jerry Bailey is believed to be in danger. He was last seen around 1 p.m. on Tuesday on his boat near the private dock in Hawg Haven wearing camo rain gear. Wallace said Bailey went out to check fishing lines “between Brown Creek, the power lines and 190 bridge near Onalaska.”

Bailey has known cardiac issues, authorities said. Search crews are in the water, and people are asked to avoid getting on the water for now as ground and air resources continue to search.

Anyone with information on Bailey’s location is asked to contact the Trinity County Sheriff’s Office at 936-642-1424. A Silver Alert is expected to be issued shortly.

“Please keep an eye out for the man,” Wallace said. “Prayers appreciated for Jerry’s safe return and his family who is waiting and worried.”