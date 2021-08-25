75-year-old woman dies in the Cherokee County jail

JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KETK) – A Jacksonville woman was found dead in her Cherokee County jail cell early Sunday morning.

A statement from Sheriff Brent Dickson identified the woman as 75-year-old Clara Edwards. She was found by a corrections officer “who was performing visual checks” around 3 a.m.

Edwards was arrested on Feb. 12 and had been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. An investigation has been started by Cherokee County Internal Affairs and the Texas Rangers, which is standard procedure.

Edwards’ body was taken to Forensic Medical Management Services of Tyler where an autopsy will be conducted.