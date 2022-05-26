JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KETK) – A 76-year-old man died from his injuries two weeks later after he was hit while trying to cross the road in Jacksonville.

On Thursday, May 12, at 1:32 p.m. the Jacksonville Police and Fire Departments were called to a crash in the 1600 block of South Jackson Street, involving a pedestrian.

The pedestrian, identified as 76-year-old Aaron Arlon Lynch, of Jacksonville, was attempting to cross South Jackson Street when he stepped into the northbound lane of traffic and in front of a Ford truck driven by Tavius Roshad Lane, 39, of Dallas.

Lynch sustained critical injuries from the crash and was taken to a local hospital in Jacksonville and was life-flighted to Tyler. He had been hospitalized in Tyler from the injuries since the wreck, but recently succumbed to his injuries.