ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — A 77-year-old is dead after a one vehicle crash on FM 2109 on Thursday evening.

A DPS investigation shows that around 3:15 p.m., a 1997 Chevrolet pickup was traveling west when the driver drove off the roadway to the right. According to DPS, the driver then overcorrected to the left and crossed over both lanes of the roadway and flipped.

The driver was identified as Jackie Grissett, 77 of Huntington, and was pronounced dead at the scene.

DPS said the crash remains under investigation.