SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A 77-year-old motorcyclist is dead after a two-vehicle crash outside of Winona.

According to a DPS report, James Corbin of Gilmer died in the hospital after he was hit by a Dodge Ram at State Highway 155 and I-20, three miles south of Winona.

On March 31 at 3:42 p.m., 56-year-old Ramiro Rodriguez was driving his 2021 Dodge Ram eastbound on the I-20 service road as Corbin was traveling northbound on Highway 155 on his 2007 Honda motorcycle, officials said.

DPS said Rodriguez failed to yield the right of way at the intersection controlled by a stop sign.