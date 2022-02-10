PANOLA COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – One person was killed and three people were injured after a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle near Carthage.

On Wednesday, around 9:21 p.m., the Texas Department of Public Safety responded to the crash on US 59 about four miles south of Carthage.

According to DPS, 78-year-old Karl T. Oney of Carthage was walking across US-59 South in the dark in an unlit area when a passenger van driving south in the outside lane hit him.

Oney was hit by a 2019 Dodge Journey driven by Joshua D. Denmon, 31, of Center, according to DPS. Oney died at the scene.

Denmon had two other passengers in the car including 20-year-old Heather L. Lawrence of Center and a 17-month-old child. All three were taken to a hospital in Carthage