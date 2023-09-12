LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – The Longview Police Department has located the 79-year-old man that was missing after seen leaving a local hospital.

Authorities said Walter Hudspeth, 79, is 5’6″, weighs 180 pounds, has short grey hair and brown eyes.

According to police, Hudspeth was last seen “leaving Christus Good Shephard Medical Center today at about 5:08 p.m.” heading westbound on East Marshall Avenue in a red zip-up jacket, brown shirt with orange writing, blue jeans and crocs and carrying a white bag.