8 hospitalized after tornado touches ground in North Texas

(KETK/KXAS)- A tornado was confirmed in Hill County in North Texas by the National Weather Service. This was an EF-2 twister that created 130 mph winds northwest of Blum. The tornado touched land around 7:25 p.m. on Monday, wrote our NBC affiliate KXAS.

Image taken from video of a tornado near the Hill County town of Blum. (Credit: KXAS)

In Ellis County, eight people had to be sent to the hospital after a tornado ravaged the area from Grandview to Ennis, said Todd Little, Ellis County Judge.

Approximately 25-50 structures were damaged in the county.

Among those injured, were three truck drivers. Their big rigs lost control on I-35E near Waxahachie when the tornado passed through.

The drivers of the tractor-trailers were transported to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center in Waxahachie.

One of the drivers was seriously hurt, said a DPS spokesman.

“I’ve heard that contractors jumped out of their trucks last night on 35 and handed their saws and machines to the guys that were stuck in the semis,” Little said. “They literally cut one guy out from the bottom of the 18-wheeler.”

Two tractor-trailers were moved towards the center divider. The third vehicle was bumped off the interstate, according to an investigation. One of the big rigs was turned over and spilled a possible shipment of Nutella.

No one died due to the twister, said Ellis County Sheriff Brad Norman.

A National Weather Service Team will conduct an investigation to record the strength of the tornado.

Also, both sides of the Interstate 35 were closed for about five hours, and they were reopened after 3 a.m.

Search and rescue teams provided aid to people through the night near the town of Forreston. They freed people from mobile homes that had flipped over.

First responders from different counties were also affected by traffic because the interstate and U.S. Highway 77 was closed, said Samantha Pickett, Ellis County Emergency Management Coordinator.