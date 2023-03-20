MINEOLA, Texas (KETK) – Six students and two adults were taken to the hospital after a Monday morning crash involving a Mineola ISD bus and another car.

According to the school district, around 7:15 a.m., the bus was carrying 12 students when it collided with another vehicle on Loop 564 north of the primary and middle school campuses.

Six students were taken to the hospital with what the district said were minor injuries, and the driver of the bus and other car were also taken to the hospital for treatment.

Six other students were also treated and released at the scene.

“We are very thankful for the Mineola ISD Police Department, Mineola Police Department, Mineola Volunteer Fire Department, Wood County Sheriff’s Office, Texas Department of Public Safety and EMT’s from both UT Health and Christus for all of their help this morning,” the district said. “We would also like to thank all of those that stopped to provide aid and comfort for our students from nearby neighbors, other travelers and several of our faculty and staff.”

The district has asked the community to pray with them for the students and drivers involved.