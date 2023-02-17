LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – The Longview Police Department held a ceremony on Feb. 17 to commission eight new police officers.

The event was hosted at the municipal courtroom, and City Secretary Angie Shepard oversaw the law enforcement oath.

The following officers were welcomed into the department:

Officer Austin Meadows

Officer Levi Pelham

Officer Noah Pirtle

Officer Jacob Rhodes

Officer Matthew Chung

Officer Jason Sarior

Officer Luke Kientz

Officer Leopoldo Bara

If anyone would like to apply to be an officer, they can get more information here.