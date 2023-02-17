LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – The Longview Police Department held a ceremony on Feb. 17 to commission eight new police officers.
The event was hosted at the municipal courtroom, and City Secretary Angie Shepard oversaw the law enforcement oath.
The following officers were welcomed into the department:
- Officer Austin Meadows
- Officer Levi Pelham
- Officer Noah Pirtle
- Officer Jacob Rhodes
- Officer Matthew Chung
- Officer Jason Sarior
- Officer Luke Kientz
- Officer Leopoldo Bara
If anyone would like to apply to be an officer, they can get more information here.