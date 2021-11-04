8-year-old dies after fatal crash in Upshur County

UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – DPS Troopers responded to fatal crash Tuesday afternoon on SH-155 approximately 6.7 miles outside of Ore City.

The preliminary report indicated that the driver of a 2021 Cadillac CTS was traveling northbound on Periwinkle Road when she ran off the roadway and struck a tree.

The driver, Maria Soledad-Ramirez, 41, of Ore City was taken to Good Shepherd Medical Center – Longview where she was treated and released.

Her passenger, an 8-year-old female also from Ore City was transported to Ochsner LSU Health – Shreveport were she later passed away.

At this time, the crash remains under investigation.

