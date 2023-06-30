BEN WHEELER, Texas (KETK) – The Texas Department of Public Safety said that an 82-year-old woman died after their vehicle hit a trailer around 2:10 p.m. off of State Highway 64 on Thursday.

Patsy Hall Franklin, 82 of Ben Wheeler, was driving west on SH 64, 12 miles east of Ben Wheeler, in a 1994 Nissan XE behind a 2023 Dodge Ram 2500 , according to DPS.

Officials said that the Nissan hit the back of the trailer as the Ram was slowing to turn left onto Van Zandt County Road 4813. Franklin was declared dead at the scene by Justice of the Peace Precinct 4 Scott Shinn.

There were no other injuries reported and DPS’s investigation is ongoing.