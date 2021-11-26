83-year-old dies after 3-vehicle-crash on SH-31 in Smith County

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – An 83-year-old man died after a three-vehicle crash in Smith County on SH-31.

On Wednesday, Nov. 24, DPS Troopers responded to a three-vehicle fatal crash on SH-31 about nine miles east of Tyler in Smith County.

The crash happened around 12:35 p.m. and investigators determined that the driver of a 2011 Chevrolet HHR was driving south on CR-21 coming up on SH-31. The driver, 27-year-old Thomas Coleman of Overton, failed to yield the right of way at a stop sign when they drove onto SH-31, according to DPS.

The Chevrolet was hit by a 2020 Toyota Yaris driving westbound on SH-31. The impact of the wreck caused the Toyota to go into oncoming traffic where its was hit by an eastbound 2009 Ford F-250.

The driver of the Toyota was identified as Philip Marsh, 83, of Tyler. Marsh was pronounced dead at the scene by Judge Shamburger and was taken to Lighthouse Mortuary in Tyler.

The driver of the Ford was identified as 32-year-old James Holman, of Sanger. Holman was treated and released at the scene.

Coleman was taken to a local hospital in Tyler in stable condition.