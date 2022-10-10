JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KETK) – Jacksonville Police said that they responded to the scene of a crash Monday morning where an 84-year-old man’s car collided with an out of control towed trailer, killing him.

Officials said that the wreck, which occurred on the 2300 block of East Rusk Street, was caused by a Dodge truck towing a trailer that began to swing before losing control entirely.

The trailer was carrying another pickup truck when it entered the westbound lane and struck the 84-year-old’s Nissan Altima. He was pronounced dead at the scene and a passenger in his vehicle and the driver of the Dodge were unharmed, according to authorities.

The crash remains under investigation. This story will be updated with any further information.