PANOLA COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — Panola County sheriff’s deputies seized approximately 85 grams of suspected methamphetamine and arrested two people on Thursday.

According to a release, at approximately 8:30 p.m., a sergeant conducted a traffic stop in the Beckville area after seeing a “moving violation.” A search of the vehicle was conducted where they reportedly recovered approximately 28 grams of suspected methamphetamine and other drug paraphernalia. The driver was arrested without incident and taken to a detention center.

Courtesy of Panola County Sheriff’s Office

Courtesy of Panola County Sheriff’s Office

At 9:30 p.m. that same day, deputies stopped a vehicle in the Carthage area that had “defective equipment.” A search of the vehicle reportedly revealed approximately 57 grams of suspected methamphetamine, prescription pills and ecstasy tablets. The driver was also reportedly taken to a detention center.

The recovered narcotics will reportedly be sent to the Texas Department of Public Safety crime lab for analysis. Authorities said the investigation is ongoing.