GILMER, Texas (KETK) — On Wednesday, the 85th East Texas Yamboree officially kicked off in Gilmer. It’s the second-oldest festival in Texas and brings in people from all over to experience the food, shows, contests and more.

People especially enjoy the carnival that takes place in Gilmer City Square. The square is filled with rides, games, live music and other activities for the whole family to enjoy.

“You know the thrill of it, it’s a thrill to see them all out here you know kind of running wild. It makes you feel young again when you’re old like me,” said James Metcalf, Gilmore resident.

For some it’s all about tradition, Madison Espinoza from Gilmer said her family visits the festival every year.

She told us what her favorite part of the festival is: “Right now it’s the food, but it used to be when my family would come down and enjoy some time together.”

James Metcalf and his church, Frontier Cowboy Church, have a booth this year. They will have brisket and sweet potatoes. He has been coming to the East Texas Yamboree for almost 20 years.

“It’s just amazing to see everyone come together and have an amazing few days of hoopla and all that goes along with the patents of the Yambroee and all of that’s going on,” said Metcalf.

Those are just some of the reasons why organizers said 100,000 people visit the festival each year.

On Saturday, the queen’s parade begins at 11 a.m. on the final day of the Yamboree Festival. For more information, visit the East Texas Yamboree website here.