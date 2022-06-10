GLADEWATER, Texas (KETK) – People can enjoy the Gladewater Round-Up Rodeo this week.

East Texans can make their way to enjoy the festivities on Saturday and Sunday on U.S. Highway 80.

This is the 85th year of the rodeo, and it was founded in 1937. Jack Yates, who created the rodeo, moved to Gladewater during the oil boom.

Bull riders have already made an appearance at the event two nights in a row.

The gates will open at 6 p.m. There will also be mutton busting and calf scrambles.

Tickets can be purchased here. It is $16 for adults and $8 for children.

“I started in 1975, parking cars like when you came in with your car… that was my duty then. I’ve been here ever since then, and I’m 81 years of age. Now, I’m the oldest living director that’s still here, I finally made it to the golden year I guess, but this thing is world champion,” said Harold Wells, a director for the rodeo.

The funds from the rodeo will be used for scholarships for students.

On Saturday, around 10 a.m., there will also be a handicapable rodeo for those with special needs.