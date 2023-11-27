ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Lufkin authorities are searching for an 88-year-old missing man.

Salvatore Costa was reported missing by his family on Monday. He is 5’8″, 130 pounds and was last seen wearing khaki pants, a light-colored button-down shirt and a windbreaker.

Photo courtesy of the city of Lufkin

He reportedly left his home in the 1400 block of Broadmoor Drive sometime in the last 24 hours driving a cream colored Lincoln Town Car Signature sedan, with a Texas license plate CX7-Y036.

“Dispatch received a reckless driving call on the vehicle around noon in the 1600 block of North John Redditt Drive, but officers were unable to locate the car. Based on that information, however, we believe Mr. Costa is still in the area,” according to Lufkin Communications Director Jessica Pebsworth.

Anyone who sees Costa or his vehicle is asked not to approach or confront him, but to contact the Lufkin Police Department immediately at 936-633-0356.