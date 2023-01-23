SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – An 89-year-old man is is dead and three others are injured after a Friday morning crash on Highway 80 near Mineola.

According to a preliminary crash report, a Ford Mustang was traveling eastbound on Highway 80 around 10:50 a.m. when a Chevrolet Impala “failed to yield to the right of way” while at a stop sign at the intersection of Highway 80 and FM 1253.

Officials with DPS said the impala failed to yield to the mustang causing them to collide with the driver’s side of the impala.

The driver of the impala, Howard Petrea, 89 of Mineola, was pronounced dead at the scene and his passengers Stanley Phillips, 70, and Carol Phillips, 65, both of Fort Worth, were transported to UT Health Main in Tyler with incapacitating injuries.

The driver of the mustang, Terrance Boyd, 23 of Terrell, was transported to CHRISTUS Mother Frances in Tyler with non-incapacitating injuries.