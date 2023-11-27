CROCKETT, Texas (KETK) – An 89-year-old man was killed after officials said his 2013 Ford pickup truck hit a 2019 Freightliner semi-trailer on Monday.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, Fred Gunn Jr., 89 of Kennard, was driving southwest on State Highway 21 around 10:25 a.m. When he was about seven miles northeast of Crockett, his truck had a tire blowout which swung the vehicle into oncoming traffic where it collided with the semi-trailer, per DPS.

Gunn Jr.’s truck then reportedly caught on fire. Gunn Jr. was pronounced dead at the scene and the driver of the semi-trailer was not injured.

DPS is continuing to investigate the crash.