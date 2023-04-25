TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The 8th annual East Texas giving day is officially underway.

Local nonprofits all across the area are watching their donations go up by your generosity. Camp V is one of more than 300 organizations taking part and their goal of $20,000 was met in just one hour and has since surpassed it.

“East Texas has the second largest veteran population in East Texas. Along with that it is found that East Texas is the least served,” said Executive director, Travis Gladhill.

The shocking statistic is exactly why Camp V participates.

“Everything from our fitness center to our dog training programs that we are ready to kick off,” said Gladhill.

Their main goal is taking care of our veterans and bringing awareness to eye care services many don’t know about.

“There is nobody here to adjust or repair or clean to anything like that for them, so we’ve come out today help support camp v and let the veteran’s know that Walmart centers vision is here for them to help them take care of their glasses,” said Cathy gill, member of optical team at Walmart.

The watch party also hosted the Dallas VA, who helps those who might not have a roof over their head.

“We are getting with them to work in the shelters, maybe trying to do contracts to get bed available,” said Patricia McCoy, Dallas VA homeless program.

People were also able to donate to Camp V by purchasing baseballs to dunk their favorite workers

Special guest, Tyler mayor Don Warren even plunged in the cold water for the good cause.

“The non profits are amazing, Camp Vis amazing and I’m going to go from here to another spot and help out wherever I can and its a big day for the non profits here in Tyler,” said Mayor Warren.

A day to give to the people who mean the most to you.

As of 7 p.m., East Texas Giving Day has raised $2.1 million.